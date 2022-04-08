ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Spiegel hired as Shenandoah boys basketball coach

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- Pending board approval, Ryan Spiegel will take over as the head...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Rutherford to hire Tony Davis as head girls’ basketball coach

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford athletic program announced they will hire Tony Davis as their next head girls’ basketball coach and he will be formally introduced on Wednesday. Davis will replace Jasmine Threatt, who went 57-20 in three years, as the head coach. The position was regarded as one of the best openings as […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley boys tennis aims to defend WPIAL Class 2A title

Quaker Valley’s boys tennis team is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion. And with a senior-laden roster this spring — including the top three players from last year, Mike Sirianni, Will Sirianni and Henry Veeck — the Quakers covet their chances of repeating. The QV netters are...
LEETSDALE, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County track and field scores

Here are the results and scores for the track and field meets between West Perry, Susquenita and Steelton-Highspire for March 29. The Mustangs ran away with the meet, including the girls’ 148-1 win over the Rollers. Boys. West Perry 128, Steelton-Highspire 21. 4x800 meter relay — Garrett Bartlow, Zach...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shenandoah, IA
Basketball
City
Shenandoah, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week for April 11, 2022

Ligonier Valley made quite the splash in WPIAL softball last season. In the Rams’ first softball season since moving over from District 6, they reached the WPIAL semifinals and then made it to Penn State before losing to Line Mountain in the PIAA 2A state finals. There was no...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Inexperienced Penn Hills roster getting crash course in boys volleyball

Penn Hills boys volleyball coach Jay Mitlo has asked his players to accept mission impossible. Fortunately for him, players like senior outside hitter Brayden Mallory have happily accepted the challenge. The Indians’ coach has asked a team that only features six returning players with varsity experience to cram for a...
PENN HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Fillies
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for April 10, 2022

Norwin was the team to beat in Class 6A last season as April turned to May. The Knights were 11-1 and ranked No. 1 in the classification. A 3-3 finish to the season, including a 12-2 loss to rival Hempfield in the WPIAL semifinals might have ruined the 2021 dream, but it has been a driving force for senior Jake Kendro and the rest of the 2022 Knights.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy