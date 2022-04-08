Spiegel hired as Shenandoah boys basketball coach

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford athletic program announced they will hire Tony Davis as their next head girls’ basketball coach and he will be formally introduced on Wednesday. Davis will replace Jasmine Threatt, who went 57-20 in three years, as the head coach. The position was regarded as one of the best openings as […]
Quaker Valley’s boys tennis team is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion. And with a senior-laden roster this spring — including the top three players from last year, Mike Sirianni, Will Sirianni and Henry Veeck — the Quakers covet their chances of repeating. The QV netters are...
Shawn Spencer sees his coaching milestone as one part longevity, two parts personnel. He doesn’t make it about himself. The Derry boys volleyball coach recently captured his 200th win leading the Trojans. Spencer also coached the Elderton boys from 1992-95 and again from 1998-2003, but the milestone only counts...
Here are the results and scores for the track and field meets between West Perry, Susquenita and Steelton-Highspire for March 29. The Mustangs ran away with the meet, including the girls’ 148-1 win over the Rollers. Boys. West Perry 128, Steelton-Highspire 21. 4x800 meter relay — Garrett Bartlow, Zach...
Ligonier Valley made quite the splash in WPIAL softball last season. In the Rams’ first softball season since moving over from District 6, they reached the WPIAL semifinals and then made it to Penn State before losing to Line Mountain in the PIAA 2A state finals. There was no...
Morgan Vescovi was hired as North Allegheny’s softball coach in 2019, but counting seasons is always a tricky task because the pandemic erased 2020. “Maybe 3.5,” she said. What is clear is that for the first time with her as head coach, the Tigers felt some continuity this...
Penn Hills boys volleyball coach Jay Mitlo has asked his players to accept mission impossible. Fortunately for him, players like senior outside hitter Brayden Mallory have happily accepted the challenge. The Indians’ coach has asked a team that only features six returning players with varsity experience to cram for a...
Norwin was the team to beat in Class 6A last season as April turned to May. The Knights were 11-1 and ranked No. 1 in the classification. A 3-3 finish to the season, including a 12-2 loss to rival Hempfield in the WPIAL semifinals might have ruined the 2021 dream, but it has been a driving force for senior Jake Kendro and the rest of the 2022 Knights.
Comments / 0