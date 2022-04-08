Spiegel hired as Shenandoah boys basketball coach

Norwin was the team to beat in Class 6A last season as April turned to May. The Knights were 11-1 and ranked No. 1 in the classification. A 3-3 finish to the season, including a 12-2 loss to rival Hempfield in the WPIAL semifinals might have ruined the 2021 dream, but it has been a driving force for senior Jake Kendro and the rest of the 2022 Knights.

BASEBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO