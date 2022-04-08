How to Light Any Room

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A washing machine works hard to clean your clothing and linens, but did you know that your washing machine needs some TLC every once in a while as well? If your clothes are starting to smell musty, even after going through the wash, it’s probably time to use a washing machine cleaner. Washing machine cleaners are tablets, liquids, or powders that clean your device so you can confidently complete your laundry chores efficiently. “Make sure to find something that will clean out the inside of the machine and the drain,” said Marisol Wilkens, a residential cleaner with over 20 years of experience.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO