ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How to Light Any Room

By Kristin Hohenadel
thespruce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterior designers know that lighting can make or break a room. A well lit room looks finished and feels inviting, whereas a poorly lit room can look and feel gloomy and incomplete. But home decorators sometimes overlook the fine points of lighting a room to its full potential. Just as natural...

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Huron Daily Tribune

10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

A small house or room can easily become cramped and cluttered, but luckily, there are plenty of tricks to making your space feel more open. Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled a list of easy ways to use furniture and decor to make your home look larger.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

9 Modern and Chic Ways to Decorate for Easter

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pulling out the tubs of holiday decor is a proven way to start any kind of seasonal decorating excitement. But to put it bluntly, some holiday decorations can be a little garish. Easter is one occasion where bright plastic materials and cartoon objects take center stage. That doesn't mean you should forgo decorating completely if the holiday-themed items don't quite match your more modern style.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

The 8 Best Retractable Awnings to Add Shade to Your Outdoor Space

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A retractable awning adds shade to your outdoor living space without the hassle of getting permits, finding a contractor, or taking on a major renovation project. We researched dozens of options, evaluating them for durability, overall value, ease of installation, and protection from the elements.
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Under Cabinet Lighting#Task Lighting#Accent Lighting#Light Fixture
thespruce.com

10 Things Designers Can’t Stand When Guests Comment On

Stepping foot into a designer's home can be almost like visiting an art museum—there are so many beautiful colors, patterns, and accessories to admire, after all. While positive feedback on one's home is always welcome, it turns out that there are some things that designers would rather not hear about from guests who visit their spaces. We spoke with the pros who shared 10 things that they can't stand receiving comments on in their own places.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

10 Online Stores Interior Designers Love to Shop for Art

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Art adds so much personality to a space, but buying it can be a daunting process. But don't let the idea of spending thousands and thousands of dollars on art stop you from getting started. After all, shopping for quality art doesn't need to involve visiting the priciest gallery in town—in fact, you don't even need to leave the house at all to land some pretty stunning pieces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

If You're Designing and Installing Lighting, You Need This Tool ASAP

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The world of home decor is vast, and we’re constantly amazed by the designers, creators, and creatives who cross our paths. In an effort to learn more about the innovative eyes behind the scenes, we’ve launched a series that explores the sanity-saving tools, products, and services that keep our favorite designers and decorators focused on the job at hand. Welcome to Tools of the Trade.
HOME & GARDEN
Simplemost

The Best Best L’or De Seraphine Candles To Add Elegance To Any Room

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Although you could probably spend years shopping all the different candles sold in the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
thespruce.com

The Best Washing Machine Cleaners for a Fresh Laundry Routine

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A washing machine works hard to clean your clothing and linens, but did you know that your washing machine needs some TLC every once in a while as well? If your clothes are starting to smell musty, even after going through the wash, it’s probably time to use a washing machine cleaner. Washing machine cleaners are tablets, liquids, or powders that clean your device so you can confidently complete your laundry chores efficiently. “Make sure to find something that will clean out the inside of the machine and the drain,” said Marisol Wilkens, a residential cleaner with over 20 years of experience.
LIFESTYLE
thespruce.com

How to Install a Linear Shower Drain

Bathtub/shower combos have been a popular option for years, but the aesthetic of a walk-in shower is quickly becoming a more appealing option for many homeowners. Small walk-in shower stalls will typically have a plastic base and glass walls that are pre-fabricated for a quick installation. These products generally come with a square or circular center drain that measures about 3 to 4 inches in size.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

The One Product That Made Me a Better Plant Parent

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As I was walking around my house watering (what feels like) millions of plants the other day, I realized I’ve been a plant mom for over two years now. Time flies when you’re caring for a bajillion plants, right? And while my collection has dwindled slightly (I blame the full-time job I now hold), I still love caring for my plants. There’s something so therapeutic about it.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Flush and Clean a Water Heater

Almost everyone loves jumping into a nice, hot shower after a long day at work or a stop in at the gym, but if you don't take care of your water heater by flushing it at least once a year, sediment can accumulate in the bottom. When a layer of sediment covers the bottom of the water heater, it can reduce the efficiency of the heater and lead to damages, like a faulty heating element.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Ticks in Your House

Ticks are parasitic arachnids that survive by feeding on the blood of a variety of animals, including mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians. Ticks like to hang out in wooded or brushy areas and attach themselves to animals and humans that brush against them. Various types of ticks are spread throughout North America. Ticks (and their nymphs) transmit a number of serious diseases and in some cases can also cause allergies and anemia.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy