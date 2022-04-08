ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 8, 2022

BTS' Jin Will Have "Limited" Involvement In Their Las Vegas Shows

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS is hitting Las Vegas in celebration of their Permission To Dance concerts. The group is kicking off their mini-residency on April 8; however, it will look a little different than the previous legs of their show. As Billboard reported, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse...

Related
BTS in Las Vegas: How much are tickets?

World-famous K-pop band BTS has made a habit of spreading out their concerts, which leaves fans scrambling for tickets. Up next for them is a brief four-show stint at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16 that promptly sold out on Ticketmaster once inventory became available. Luckily,...
Imagine Dragons returning to Las Vegas for hometown show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine Dragons will make a stop at their hometown of Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium Saturday, Sept. 10. The hometown stop is one of many summer shows added to the band’s Mercury World Tour for their latest album “Mercury — Act 1.” They will be joined by special guests Macklemore and […]
Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
Walk of Fame Star honoring Grammy-Winning Singer Ashanti unveiled

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Ashanti for a career that has included a string of hits and eight Grammy nominations.Longtime collaborator Ja Rule and actress Tichina Arnold were among those joining Ashanti at the ceremony at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., near The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.Ashanti was a guest vocalist on the rapper's "Always on Time," her first Hot 100 number one single and his second. She was featured on Ja Rule's 2004 song "Wonderful," which peaked at fifth on the Billboard Hot 100.The star is the 2,718th since the completion of the Walk of...
Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters Score Multiple Wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. The ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards took place tonight (March 22) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Broadcast live on Fox, the show was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Måneskin. LL Cool J opened the evening with a medley of some of his biggest hits. Among them: “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage” and “The Boomin System.” Jennifer Lopez, recognized with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage — which included...
BTS member Jin undergoes surgery for finger injury

SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- K-pop sensation BTS member Jin is recovering from surgery after a finger injury, according to the group's management company. HYBE announced the news Saturday on its fan community platform Weverse, saying Jin had injured his left index finger on Friday and rushed to the emergency room at a nearby hospital.
