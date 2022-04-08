ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Elderly woman’s hypothermia death triggers $10,000 fine, criminal charges

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7UAe_0f3n45MK00

An assisted living center where a resident froze to death in January has been fined $10,000 by the state. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch)

An assisted living center where a resident froze to death in January has been fined $10,000 by the state.

Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant is accused of violating state regulations for dementia-specific assisted living centers by failing to have its staff monitor residents. The center is also accused of failing to ensure that all workers have at least eight hours of dementia-specific training within a month of being hired.

State records indicate an employee of the center reported for work at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 20 and noticed that a computer showed one of the door-alarms in the building was activated. The worker told inspectors she immediately dropped everything and searched the area, eventually finding a resident of the center, 77-year-old Lynne Stewart, lying on the ground, unresponsive, just outside one of the exit doors, with various items frozen to her body. The temperature outside that morning was about 11 degrees below zero.

Employees brought Stewart inside, covered her with blankets and called 911. Stewart was wearing a sweater, pants and shoes, but no coat, hat or gloves, according to state inspectors. An ambulance crew arrived and took Stewart to a nearby hospital. Just before 9 a.m., the county sheriff arrived at the home to investigate the matter and informed the staff that Stewart was dead.

Inspectors later reported that hospital records showed Stewart arrived in the emergency room suffering from hypothermia, was stiff and had “ice freezing on her.” She had no pulse in the emergency room, and her body was reported to be too cold initially for the staff to obtain a temperature. Emergency room workers eventually recorded a body temperature of 77 degrees and Stewart was declared dead. The Polk County medical examiner’s report listed the cause of death as hypothermia.

Inspectors’ interviews with Courtyard Estates employees and a review of company records indicated although the woman had a documented history of wandering, her door alarm often wasn’t functioning properly and sometimes sent out erroneous alerts. In other instances, her door alarm was triggered but failed to send a message to the staff via the iPads the employees carried with them.

“All staff knew the door alarm failed to work properly and the issue was discussed at team meetings,” state inspectors later reported. “The maintenance man failed to fix the issue before he left employment.”

Although the staff was to make hourly, visual checks on the woman, the inspectors’ review of video captured by the facility’s in-house camera system on the night of Stewart’s death showed that the employee tasked with checking on residents, Catherine Forkpa, never ventured down the hall where Stewart resided.

Forkpa, 30, allegedly told inspectors she remained in the center’s “TV room” from 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. and noticed no door-alarm alerts on her iPad during that time. It “slipped my mind to do safety checks,” she allegedly told inspectors.

The center’s on-call nurse told inspectors she was home that evening and noticed there were on-going alerts appearing on her phone, indicating Stewart’s door alarm had been activated. The nurse allegedly told inspectors that she didn’t take action on the matter due to the fact that she was with her family and because she went to bed at around 9:30 p.m. She reportedly told inspectors she had ignored similar alerts in the past because Stewart was known to open her door constantly.

Forkpa has been criminally charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in connection with Stewart’s death. According to county investigators, Stewart’s door alarm was activated for nine hours before her body was found, during which time Forkpa can be seen on video walking about the facility without the iPad that received door-alarm alerts.

In August 2020, Courtyard Estates was fined $1,500 after a male resident of the home wandered away and was returned to the facility by local police. At that time, inspectors noted that the center acknowledged it had no policy in place regarding regular checks of the door alarms to ensure they functioned properly.

State records indicate Courtyard Estates is owned by a for-profit limited liability corporation called AbiliT Holdings, which was formed by Kevin Russell of Rancho Santa Fe, California. Russell operates Jaybird Senior Living, which manages Courtyard Estates and facilities throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky.

The post Elderly woman’s hypothermia death triggers $10,000 fine, criminal charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This is what white privilege looks like

A few months ago, I was pulled over by a Springfield-area police officer for a minor traffic violation. He shined a flashlight in my car and said, “Mr. Reeder, are you carrying?” I replied that no, my firearm was home locked up in a safe. He replied, “You should always carry. It doesn’t do you any […] The post This is what white privilege looks like appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SOCIETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Care facility is fined after woman, left unattended in liquor store, consumes vodka

A resident of an Iowa City home for people with disabilities drank three-fourths of a bottle of vodka after being left unattended in a liquor store last October, according to state records. NeuroRestorative, a five-bed home that provides rehabilitation services for people with brain injuries and mental illnesses, has been fined $10,500 by the state […] The post Care facility is fined after woman, left unattended in liquor store, consumes vodka appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Heating contractor accused in death is barred from continuing to work in trade

A central Iowa man has been permanently barred from working as a heating contractor in Iowa after being accused of causing the death of a customer. Polk County District Judge Michael Huppert has issued an order permanently enjoining Jack Archer of Pleasant Hill from performing any work in the heating and ventilation trade that requires […] The post Heating contractor accused in death is barred from continuing to work in trade appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ankeny woman charged in death of elderly care facility resident

BONDURANT, IA — An employee at an assisted living facility has been charged in the death of an elderly woman. Polk County Sheriff arrested 30-year-old Catherine Forkpa of Ankeny. Forkpa is charged with dependent abuse and intentional reckless abuse. Back on January 21st, Polk County Sheriff was called to Courtyard Estates Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant […]
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Health
KIMT

Assisted living facility worker charged after woman's death

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — An employee of an Iowa assisted living facility is now facing charges related to the Jan. 21 death of a 77-year-old resident. KCCI-TV reports that 30-year-old Catherine Forkpa of Ankeny has been charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse. The charges stem from the death of Lynne Harriet Stewart. She was found in subzero temperatures outside of Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant. The facility is a senior living home for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Staff members tried to warm up Stewart, then took her to a hospital, where she died.
BONDURANT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypothermia#Assisted Living#Courtyard Estates
WHO 13

Police: Woman shot in the face while at stoplight in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at a Des Moines intersection. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy