Kevin Durant said he never planned on signing with the New York Knicks in 2019 free agency. Instead, he and Kyrie Irving teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets. But “sources close to the situation” reportedly said Durant strongly considered the Knicks. The Knicks reportedly said Durant would’ve signed with them if he didn’t tear his Achilles with the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Kemba Walker said he was “pretty close” to joining the Knicks in 2019, which he reportedly would’ve done only in conjunction with Durant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO