OLYMPIA - The Tax Structure Work Group (TSWG) has voted to take income taxes in Washington state off the table in terms of any further discussion. The TSWG is tasked with considering and reviewing tax options before reporting back to the full state legislature to act on. The group is comprised of lawmakers from both major political parties, as well as representatives from the Governor’s Office, the state Department of Revenue, the Washington State Association of Counties, and the Association of Washington Cities.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO