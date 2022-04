MOSES LAKE — REC Silicon is asking the city to add 163 acres to the city’s urban growth area for future potential expansion. According to REC Silicon Vice President for FBR Sales Chuck Sutton, REC used to own the land — located immediately to the north and west of REC’s production facility on Road N Northeast — but has optioned to buy it if the company can get it into the UGA.

