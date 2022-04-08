Doctoral Oral Exams for April 18–22

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. Ten people were shot in a mass shooting on the New York subway on Tuesday morning, authorities said. A male train passenger put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then opened fire inside a subway car,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans on Tuesday to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources, the White House said. The move represents the administration's latest...
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A trial over libel allegations by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, will likely turn into a six-week, mudslinging soap opera, Heard’s lawyers warned a Virginia jury Tuesday. “You’re going to see who the real Johnny Depp is — behind the fame, behind the pirate costumes,” Heard lawyer J. Benjamin…
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said his country “had no other choice” but to invade Ukraine, calling it “the right decision.”. The isolated Russian leader’s remarks, which were translated by the state-owned media outlet RT, were described as discussing the “ongoing military operations in Ukraine,” which Putin called an “an obvious thing, it was unavoidable, the only question was one of timing.”
WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - An off-duty police officer who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was found guilty of multiple felonies on Tuesday, a notable victory for prosecutors in one of the first trials relating to the attack. According to courtdocuments, a federal jury in...
