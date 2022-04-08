ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctoral Oral Exams for April 18–22

Yuki Itoh, Ph.D., Electrical and Computer Engineering, Wednesday, April 20, 1 p.m....

Related
CNN

In pictures: Brooklyn subway shooting

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. Ten people were shot in a mass shooting on the New York subway on Tuesday morning, authorities said. A male train passenger put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then opened fire inside a subway car,...
The Associated Press

Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
The Hill

Lawyer: Depp trial likely to become mudslinging soap opera

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A trial over libel allegations by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, will likely turn into a six-week, mudslinging soap opera, Heard’s lawyers warned a Virginia jury Tuesday. “You’re going to see who the real Johnny Depp is — behind the fame, behind the pirate costumes,” Heard lawyer J. Benjamin…
The Hill

Putin claims Russia ‘had no other choice’ except to invade Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said his country “had no other choice” but to invade Ukraine, calling it “the right decision.”. The isolated Russian leader’s remarks, which were translated by the state-owned media outlet RT, were described as discussing the “ongoing military operations in Ukraine,” which Putin called an “an obvious thing, it was unavoidable, the only question was one of timing.”
