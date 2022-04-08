ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

WVa trial expert: Drug makers downplayed risks in marketing

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpJ7I_0f3n0sEA00

Lawyers for the state of West Virginia concluded the first week of a trial against three major opioid makers Friday by outlining how pharmaceutical companies rebranded the highly addictive drugs decades ago to expand their prescriber base while downplaying the risks.

The bench trial began Monday in the state's case against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc.’s Allergan and their family of companies.

State lawyers spent hours on Friday questioning Matthew Perri, a pharmaceutical marketing expert who said he had “painstakingly” reviewed thousands of pages of marketing materials from the companies.

Much of Friday's testimony focused on materials produced by Cephalon Inc., a company bought by Teva, to sell fentanyl-based medications Actiq and Fentora.

Perri described a “paradigm shift” from the late 1990s to early 2000s in which the companies transitioned from marketing opioids as drugs designed for terminal cancer patients to drugs designed to treat long-term pain.

Materials used by sales representatives to market the drugs downplayed or failed to mention the risks of addiction associated with opioid use, Perri testified. Instead, marketing described drugs as “safe and highly effective” at controlling pain and “improving functionality and quality of life” for patients.

“It took down the barriers that were there, and effectively lowered the bar" for the prescription of opioid medications, he said. “Opioids could be prescribed sooner in the treatment process, with less worry."

The bench trial is expected to last up to two months.

Earlier in the week, the judge heard a video deposition from the new White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta, who testified that the opioid epidemic got so bad in drug-ravaged West Virginia that the state was having trouble finding foster parents to care for children.

Gupta previously served as West Virginia’s chief health officer from 2015 until 2018 and as as executive director of the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department. He was confirmed last fall by the U.S. Senate as the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

His testimony was recorded before he was named to his White House position.

West Virginia long has led the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths. Gupta said the opioid crisis also led to increases in public health problems such as Hepatitis B and HIV cases and neonatal abstinence syndrome, a withdrawal in newborns caused by exposure to drugs in the womb.

The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey accuses the companies of creating a public nuisance and violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Attorneys for the companies said in opening arguments Monday that their individual products in question had considerably less than 1% of the market share in West Virginia, were medically necessary prescriptions and could not have contributed to the state’s opioid problems.

In November, a California judge ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Endo International, Teva and others, saying that local governments hadn’t proven in a lawsuit that the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance.

Nationwide settlements were finalized in February by Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. That cleared the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S. West Virginia previously reached settlements in separate lawsuits, including $37 million with distributor McKesson in 2019, and $20 million with Cardinal Health and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen in 2017.

In Charleston, a separate bench trial wrapped up last summer in federal court in a lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of fueling the opioid crisis in Cabell County and the city of Huntington. That judge has not indicated when he will rule.

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma ends promotion of ADHD drug

STAMFORD — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, which reached a $6 billion settlement earlier this month with Connecticut and other states, has stopped promoting its treatment for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Purdue’s decision to end the promotion of Adhansia XR, which is unrelated to the settlement, was documented in a recent report...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nature.com

Undisclosed industry payments rampant in drug-trial papers

A quarter of medical researchers involved in clinical trials in Australia did not declare funding from pharmaceutical companies. You have full access to this article via your institution. One in four Australian medical researchers involved in drug trials failed to declare money they had received from pharmaceutical companies when submitting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Drug makers, Scientists Working For Long COVID Treatments: Reuters

Researchers and drugmakers, including those who have launched antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19, are having early discussions about targeting Long COVID, Reuters reported citing five scientists in the U.S. and U.K. Companies including GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR, and Humanigen Inc HGEN confirmed they had spoken...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
West Virginia State
US News and World Report

Pfizer to Maintain Drug Supply to Russia, Stops New Clinical Trials

(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would maintain humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia but would refrain from starting new clinical trials in the country and recruiting patients for ongoing studies. The Russian invasion has left drugmakers scrambling to find ways for patients enrolled in clinical trials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WSYX ABC6

Critical care expert continues to testify in William Husel murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A critical care expert called by the prosecution in the William Husel murder trial testified all day Tuesday. Dr. John Schweiger was first called Monday afternoon, and that questioning continued through Tuesday and will go into Wednesday. The critical care physician at Tampa General was...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Where do US opioid trials, settlements stand?

The effort to hold drug companies, pharmacies and distributors accountable for their role in the opioid crisis has led to a whirlwind of legal activity around the U.S. that can be difficult keep tabs on.Three trials are underway now, in Florida, West Virginia and Washington state. New legal settlements are being reached practically every week to provide governments money to fight the crisis and in some cases funds for medicines to reverse overdoses or to help with treatment. More settlements are likely on the way.More than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed by state and local governments, Native American tribes, unions,...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Chip makers feel labor market squeeze

Growing global demand for chips has semiconductor companies scrambling to hire engineers and other skilled workers in the U.S. amid a nationwide labor shortage and international supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: A labor shortage could dampen the U.S. semiconductor industry's expected growth, just as policymakers are trying to boost...
NFL
The Independent

EXPLAINER: 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot could be tried again

A jury's inability to reach a unanimous verdict for two men charged in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer means the federal government can take them to trial again.The jury last week acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, whom prosecutors described as “soldiers” in the foiled plot, but deadlocked on the alleged leaders, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. It was an extraordinary setback for the government, which claimed the men wanted to trigger a civil war before the 2020 election.HUNG JURYA hung jury is unable to unanimously agree on someone's guilt or innocence. It could be...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trial opens in Florida opioid lawsuit case against Walgreens

Trial opened Monday in Florida's opioid epidemic lawsuit against the Walgreens pharmacy chain, which state officials accuse of prioritizing profits over health by improperly dispensing millions of powerful painkillers that caused tens of thousands of deaths.The trial, in Pasco County north of Tampa, comes after other defendants in the Florida lawsuit including the CVS drug store chain settled for an estimated $870 million. The state could seek similar massive damages from Walgreens in the jury trial expected to last a few weeks.OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a tentative nationwide deal that includes $6 billion in cash from members of...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addictive Drugs#Lawsuits#Wva#Johnson Johnson#Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc#Abbvie Inc#Allergan#Cephalon Inc#Actiq#Fentora
The Independent

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city's top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant.Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner. Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which has spread rapidly throughout Europe and Asia, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy