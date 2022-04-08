ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

State Department: WH gift records for Trump, Pence missing

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qugCN_0f3n0qSi00

The State Department says it is unable to compile a complete and accurate accounting of gifts presented to former President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials by foreign governments during Trump's final year in office, citing missing data from the White House .

In a report to be published in the Federal Register next week, the department says the Executive Office of the President did not submit information about gifts received by Trump and his family from foreign leaders in 2020. It also says the General Services Administration didn’t submit information about gifts given to former Vice President Mike Pence and White House staffers that year.

The State Department said it sought the missing information from National Archives and Records Administration and the General Services Administration, but was told that “potentially relevant records” are not available because of access restrictions related to retired records.

The State Department’s Office of Protocol reported the situation in footnotes to a partial list of gifts received by U.S. officials in 2020. The office publishes such lists annually in part to guard against potential conflicts of interest. A preview of the 2020 report was posted on the Federal Register website on Friday ahead of its formal publication on Monday.

The report notes that the lack of gift information could be related to internal oversights as the protocol office neglected to “submit the request for data to all reporting agencies prior to January 20, 2021,” when the Trump administration ended and the Biden administration began. However, it also noted that there had been a “lack of adequate recordkeeping pertaining to diplomatic gifts” between Jan. 20, 2017, when Trump took office, and his departure from the White House four years later.

The State Department report comes as House lawmakers have opened an investigation into reports that Trump had taken boxes of classified materials with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year. The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to look into the matter.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, meanwhile, has identified an almost 8-hour gap in official White House records of Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building, according to two people familiar with the probe.

Regarding the 2020 gifts, the department said it had “made attempts to collect the required data from the current authoritative sources ... but it has confirmed that potentially relevant records are not available to the State Department’s Office of the Chief of Protocol under applicable access rules for retired records of the Executive Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President.”

“As a result, the data required to fully compile a complete listing for 2020 is unavailable,” it said.

Gift records for Trump administration officials such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former Central Intelligence Agency chief Gina Haspel are included in the limited 2020 report, as are records for other senior diplomats, Pentagon and CIA officials.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Pence could testify explosively to Trump’s Jan. 6 corruption. Will he?

As the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol gains steam, one of the strangest arguments floated in Donald Trump’s defense has been this one: Whatever Trump might have done, he truly believed the election was stolen from him, and was merely using available processes to try to set things right.
POTUS
NBC News

Pence fine-tunes a message for 2024: Pro-Trump, to a point

WASHINGTON — In the past five weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence has broken with former President Donald Trump in more ways and more times than at any point in the previous five years. That’s no coincidence. The once loyal number two has been carefully uncoupling himself from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — After Donald Trump was caught on video bragging about sexually assaulting women, Mike Pence stayed on his ticket. As the coronavirus ravaged the U.S., the then-vice president praised the administration’s response. And after a violent mob threatened his life during an attack on the U.S. Capitol, Pence rejected entreaties to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from office? A decision could be made today

A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Trump not likely to have Pence as VP in 2024

Former President Donald Trump said Mike Pence is not likely to be his running mate in 2024. “I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump told the Washington Examiner. Trump continued, “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot could be tried again

A jury's inability to reach a unanimous verdict for two men charged in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer means the federal government can take them to trial again.The jury last week acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, whom prosecutors described as “soldiers” in the foiled plot, but deadlocked on the alleged leaders, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. It was an extraordinary setback for the government, which claimed the men wanted to trigger a civil war before the 2020 election.HUNG JURYA hung jury is unable to unanimously agree on someone's guilt or innocence. It could be...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Esper
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia trebling Donbas forces as ‘more than 10,000’ killed in Mariupol

Vladimir Putin is planning to double or even treble his military forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine for a renewed assault, Western officials believe.One official said the Russian president wants to be able to declare a victory of some sort by the time of a 9 May parade in Red Square to mark the anniversary of Nazi surrender in the Second World War. But, the figure added, it is “questionable” whether Putin will be in a position to do so.It comes after top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said Ukrainians “are very much aware of” Russian troops reassembling...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Missing Data#Justice Department#The White House#The Federal Register#The Executive Office#The State Department#Office Of Protocol
The Independent

Zuckerberg money won't be in next round of aid for elections

The nonprofit that distributed most of the $350 million in donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to election offices in 2020 said Monday that it won’t disburse similar donations this year after backlash from conservatives suspicious that the contributions tilted the outcome of the presidential race toward Joe Biden.Instead, the Center for Technology and Civic Life is launching a different program. Dubbed the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, the $80-million, five-year effort is intended to create a network for the nation’s thousands of local election officials, who can apply for aid to improve their technology and processes.“Unfortunately, years of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are ghost guns? Why is Biden taking action?

The Biden administration is unveiling a completed rule aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.The White House and the Justice Department argue that regulating the firearms parts and requiring dealers to stamp serial numbers on ghost guns will help drive down violent crime and aid investigators in solving crimes. Gun groups, however, argue that the government is overreaching and that its rule violates federal law.Here’s a look at ghost guns and the debate brewing in the U.S.WHAT ARE GHOST...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

GOP senate candidate compares Ukrainian President Zelensky to Osama Bin Laden

A Republican Senate hopeful has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, warning that the terrorist was also once considered a "hero." Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton, who joined the New Hampshire Republican primary four days ago, told WMUR that "there's so many parallels right now between Ukraine and the Taliban." "Remember, as Zelensky is a hero now, Osama bin Laden was once considered a hero," he said. He claimed that articles were talking about "leading his army on a road to peace" and that the James Bond film The Living Daylights was based on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy