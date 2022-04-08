Fans confused to see Neighbours star Holly Valance at dinner with Donald Trump

Fans are confused by Neighbours actor Holly Valance ’s recent dinner with former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

On Friday (8 April), former UK politician Nigel Farage tweeted a photo of himself standing alongside Trump, Valance, and her husband, Nick Candy, with the caption: “Great dinner at Mar-a-Lago.”

The post has received a lot of attention on Twitter, with many sharing their bewilderment at the seemingly random mix of guests.

“Imagine telling your 2012 self that in 10 years Nigel Farage will tweet a picture of him standing between Donald Trump and Holly Valance - with a picture of Kim Jong Un in the background - and nobody will bat an eyelid,” one person wrote.

“Wait, why’s that 90s singer there?” another questioned. Valance released the single “Kiss Kiss” in 2002 as well as full-length albums in 2002 and 2003.

Another joked: “Holly Valance at dinner with Nigel Farage and Donald Trump wasn’t on my 2022 checklist.”

“Trump, Farage and Flick Scully are best mates now. Think we all lost money on that bet,” someone added, referring to Valance’s Neighbours character.

Others found Valance’s presence with the trio “utterly devastating,” with one going so far as to say: “Sorry to report that Holly Valance is cancelled.”

Valance has since retired from acting, with her last credit in the 2015 film Red Herring. She appeared in Neighbours from 1999-2002, returning in 2005 for a guest appearance.