ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g61AR_0f3n0n3l00

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married .

In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”

She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.

“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed out that when they had separated 12 years ago, they had never actually got divorced,” the bride wrote. “[My partner] says he can’t actually remember this but yes, it turns out they are still married.”

The soon-to-be groom had “started the divorce proceedings” in January. However, the paperwork may not be completed before he is supposed to get married.

“It’s now looking increasingly likely that it won’t be completed for our wedding in July. We have to give notice to get married in June,” the post reads.

“I have been hassling him to call the company he’s using to manage it all last week and finally [did] so yesterday,” she continued. “He tells them that I am on his case about it, and then as it becomes apparent on the phone, that we are unlikely to be able to get married in July, [he] says he is about to waste £30,000 ($39,000).”

According to the bride, she was “gutted” by the situation, as they had sent their wedding invitations out that week. She said she was also hurt by the fact that he “didn’t mention” anything during the phone call about wanting to marry her and just about losing money.

“I’m gutted,” she wrote. “His comment about me being on his case (why isn’t he eager to get it sorted himself!) about how there was no mention of how much he wants to marry me - just that he will lose £30k.”

She detailed how he didn’t go to bed that night and how the morning after, she couldn’t “stop crying,” which her partner was “angry about”.

That same day, he invited his “pregnant daughter and ex-wife” to their home, which the bride told him she wasn’t comfortable with. However, she still “heard them” come in, making her feel “trapped”.

“He’s invited his pregnant daughter and ex-wife around this morning and I said: ‘Please don’t, as I don’t want to see anyone,’ to which he replied: ‘Well it’s my house too,’” she explained. “I’m struggling with [his daughter], as we lost a baby last year and I haven’t [gotten] pregnant again. I’ve just heard them arrive, so he obviously ignored me and now I feel trapped upstairs in my own home.”

She acknowledged how “normally,” they “have an idyllic life,” as her partner doesn’t usually behave this way. She also noted that while “£30k on a wedding is a lot,” it isn’t a lot when compared to his “income”.

“I know we are lucky, but the £30k on the wedding isn’t much compared to income, so whilst it is a waste - he normally wouldn’t even bat an eyelid at it,” she concluded. “His bloody wife is [sitting] downstairs.”

As of 8 April, the post has more than 470 responses, with readers in the comments sympathising with the bride and questioning how her partner forgot to get divorced before the wedding.

“You poor thing,” one person wrote. “He does not sound kind and loving. He also sounds as if he doesn’t want to marry you. I can imagine that is very painful for you but I would not think someone who would speak of you so rudely is someone to be marrying.”

“â€‹â€‹I would definitely be cancelling! And walking away from the relationship to be honest,” another comment reads. “How can someone forget they didn’t get divorced? That’s not something you tend to forget. Not only that but he has completely disregarded your thoughts and feelings as well in a number of ways.”

Others had their suspicions about the groom’s relationship with his ex-wife and why she was invited over that day.

“You’ve had a narrow escape, save yourself from marrying him,” one user said. “If £30k for a wedding isn’t a lot to him, then he’s clearly got a bit of money. Do you think his ex thought that she would inherit if he died?”

“I don’t think you’re getting the full story and sadly I don’t think he wants to marry you,” another added. “Why has he invited the ex round? If I were you I’d go downstairs and get the full picture.”

The Independent has contacted @Wouldyoubabys for comment.

Comments / 37

Jon65
2d ago

Be thankful you Don't have a child to tie you to this man. There's no way he forgot he was married still and is stringing you along

Reply
31
Barbie from TX
2d ago

What?!?!? He didn’t remember still being married to his “ex”-wife?!?! Hun, that’s NUTS! I’m so sorry for your pain, but take this as a gift from God. Gather your strength, pack your stuff, and RUN!

Reply
18
Vicki L Honerkamp
2d ago

the reason he "forgot" not getting divorced is because the marriage did not mean anything to him. To move ahead and overlook/disregard an important part in ending a marriage says he gave little thought during the marriage and his mind was able to dismiss that relationship before taking the steps to end it.Also ,I am curious to why the wife didn't seek divorce and child support? Me thinks fishy s☆☆t is going on!

Reply(3)
15
Related
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Fiance#Bride To Be#Mumsnet#Wouldyoubabys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tracey Folly

Her husband didn't know she was cheating until she had a baby with a door-to-door meat salesman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family and I enjoyed home milk delivery. The milkman dropped off glass bottles filled with milk and cream at our doorstep twice a week. In the winter, the milk and cream froze before we woke up and brought them inside. In the summer, we had to be careful to retrieve the dairy products before they spoiled.
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy