TAUNTON (CBS) – Retired Taunton Fire Chief Tom Downey is emotional seeing the overwhelming amount of donations coming in for Ukrainian refugees. “I’ve been choked up really,” he said. Downey said volunteers packed up 477 boxes Friday, but the supplies might not make it out of Massachusetts. “It’s because of the fuel,” Downey said. “They can’t ship overseas now because the prices are so high.” Another group, Boston Aide for Ukraine, is also feeling the pressure. They have raised more than $44,000 for shipping and taxes but say that money runs out quickly when donations are pouring in. “We’ve seen prices...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO