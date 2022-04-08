ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

2022 Earth Day Festival

Wilmington, North Carolina
Wilmington, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Wilmington’s annual Earth Day Festival is returning to an in-person event on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m. at Long Leaf Park. This year’s theme is Love Your Mother.

Stormwater Services and the city's Heal Our Waterways Program are major sponsors of the event and will host interactive exhibits.

The Earth Day Festival will feature environmental information and activities with 70 exhibitors. This FREE family fun-filled event offers live music, food trucks, raffle prizes and a Kid Zone for children to make art, with an accompanying children’s parade.

On-site free parking and trolley shuttles from satellite locations are planned.

Learn more at: wilmingtonearthday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival back after a two-year hiatus

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival is back after a two-year hiatus, according to Susanna Reppert, Earth Day Festival coordinator. The day will feature vendors with environmental information or upcycled/recycled craft vendors, as well as live music, and many recycling activities such as accepting bikes, crayons, hard plastic lids, ink cartridges, secure paper shredding, also according to Reppert.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WBRE

Help ‘Pick Up the Poconos’ this Earth Day

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) is looking for volunteers for the region-wide litter pickup day in April. On Saturday, April 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. you can help clean one of the over 20 locations across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties that make up the Poconos. Volunteers […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina

35
Followers
156
Post
374
Views
ABOUT

Wilmington is a port city and the county seat of New Hanover County in coastal southeastern North Carolina, United States. With a population of 123,744 in 2019, it is the eighth most populous city in the state. Wilmington is the principal city of the Wilmington Metropolitan Statistical Area, a metropolitan area that includes New Hanover and Pender counties in southeastern North Carolina, which has a population of 263,429 as of the 2012 Census Estimate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy