2022 Earth Day Festival

Wilmington’s annual Earth Day Festival is returning to an in-person event on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m. at Long Leaf Park. This year’s theme is Love Your Mother.

Stormwater Services and the city's Heal Our Waterways Program are major sponsors of the event and will host interactive exhibits.

The Earth Day Festival will feature environmental information and activities with 70 exhibitors. This FREE family fun-filled event offers live music, food trucks, raffle prizes and a Kid Zone for children to make art, with an accompanying children’s parade.

On-site free parking and trolley shuttles from satellite locations are planned.

Learn more at: wilmingtonearthday.com