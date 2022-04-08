April 9, 2022

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission held one of its annual pipeline safety seminars at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport Thursday. “We’re required as part of our federal funding to provide to the regulated operators in the state educational opportunities, so we do these seminars. We try to do them every year. Of course, we’ve missed a couple years, so this is our first in-person one since 2019,” said Mary Friend, PSC Gas Pipeline Safety Division director.

