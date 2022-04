RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Sunday afternoon Nevada dropped the final game of its series against San Jose State 13-5. Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the loss for the Pack. Clary tossed 4.1 innings, gave up five hits, five runs (five earned), and struck out four. Freshman Makayla Webber stepped into the circle in relief of Clary. Webber gave up three hits, and two runs (two earned). Freshman Ellie Garcia gave up four hits, five runs (five earned), and struck out one before sophomore Jana Pope stepped in to close the game for the Pack. Pope gave up one hit, one run (one earned), and struck out two.

RENO, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO