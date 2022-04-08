Man suspected of string of business burglaries behind bars in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif. (CNS) — A 38-year-old man suspected of perpetrating a series of burglaries in Riverside and Los Angeles counties was being held Friday on $120,000 bail.

Jose Eduardo Ramirez of Victorville was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of burglary and receiving stolen property.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Ramirez allegedly carried out break-ins in multiple locations, including Lake Elsinore, Diamond Bar, Baldwin Park and West Covina, between September 2021 and last month.

The sheriff's Special Enforcement Team investigated the burglaries and ultimately connected the suspect to each of one, Sgt. Jeff Reese alleged.

There were no details regarding how detectives developed leads in the case or identified Ramirez.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.

The case is expected to be submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review.

