ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen: NO1-NOAH Realeases “Bonjour” Collab With Summer Walker

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBHZM_0f3mxf0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ19r_0f3mxf0E00

Source: Courtesy / Ghetto Earth Records/Interscope Records

Singer/songwriter NO1-NOAH (Ghetto Earth Records/Interscope Records) kicks off his next era with the release of his new single, “Bonjour,” with his label head, R&B superstar Summer Walker .

The melodic slow jam showcases the New York native at his best, blending effortlessly between layers of enticing sensuality, raw vulnerability and self-assured confidence. Summer, of course, brings the trademark honeyed vocals that fueled her to billions of career streams and multiple Billboard records in the last year. “Bonjour” previews NO1-NOAH’s forthcoming EP, You Should Come Over, which will be released on April 22. You can listen to “Bonjour” here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrvXQ_0f3mxf0E00

Source: Young Canon / Young Canon

After displaying beams of promise on Walker’s sizzling anthems, NO1-NOAH inked a deal with her label Ghetto Earth Records in December 2020. As her first artist, NOAH looks to rattle the cages of R&B with his emo-leaning tracks and sticky hooks. His debut record, “ Ridin For My Love ,” flaunted his pillowy vocals and gutsy lyrics. The follow-up “ Bounce ” presented a seductive side, and his melodic muscles were on full display with his anthemic banger “ Thank God .” Not only did the records demonstrate his versatility and ease at mastering a range of sounds and styles, they also skyrocketed the newcomer to more than 130 million streams in the U.S. alone. The budding star has also been on the road for “The Summer Walker Series” concerts that have most recently been in Houston and Chicago with a visit to Dallas on April 16 coming.

The promising songwriter was named one of Billboard’s 15 Hip Hop and R&B Artists to watch in 2020. Touted for his “ethereal vocals and intrepid lyricism, NOAH first caused shockwaves in the R&B world when he appeared on Summer Walker’s EP Life on Earth on the standout tracks “SWV” and “White Tee.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qADGn_0f3mxf0E00

Source: Courtesy / Summer Walker

To stay in tune with everything NO1-NOAH including the release of his EP, be sure to follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Summer Walker
hiphop-n-more.com

Summer Walker Shares ‘No Love’ Remix with SZA & Cardi B: Watch

UPDATE: here goes the music video as well. It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Summer Walker will be releasing a new version of her radio hit ‘No Love’ with SZA which originally appeared on her sophomore album Still Over It. Earlier this week, it was...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Responds To Viral Kevin Gates Video

Kevin Gates became a trending topic this week after a video surfaced of the rapper pulling up on Summer Walker in the club and getting a little handsy. Gates, whose 2013 song hit the Billboard Hot 100 this week, was spotted pulling up to Summer Walker's section where he got a little handsy. He tried to pull her in while seated next to her before putting his arm around the singer. Walker politely inched away from Gates, appearing to remove his arm from over her shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Bonjour#Intrepid#Ghetto Earth Records#Young Canon Young Canon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy