Goose was cooked for 2 accused burglars caught in Joliet restaurant

( WBBM NEWSADIO) — Two Chicago men found themselves surrounded this week and out of luck as the pair allegedly tried to rip off a restaurant in Joliet in the middle of the night.

Joliet police say 39-year old Antonio Baughns and 41-year old Kentheney Moore, both of Chicago, were caught red-handed early Wednesday.

Sgt. Dwayne English said officers were called to a burglary in progress shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Metro Grill and Bar, 2019 Essington Road. The suspects first hid behind slot machines when police arrived and then tried unsuccessfully to run past police outside, English said.

He said five slot machines were broken into and money was missing. There also was a damaged cash register and an ATM that someone had tried to pry open.

Police also recovered burglary tools in the suspects’ possession, English said.

According to the criminal complaint filed against the pair, the tools included “two crowbars, two screwdrivers, a hand saw, and a rubber mallet suitable for use in breaking into a building.”

The pair is charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.

Baughns is being held in the Will County Jail on $500,000 bond, while Moore is being held on $300,000 bond, prosecutors said.