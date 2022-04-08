ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Juarez police investigate pair of double homicides hours apart

By Julian Resendiz, Roberto Delgado
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police are investigating two double homicides occurring hours apart from each other in different parts of the city. In both cases, the victims were couples, the municipal police said.

The first two victims were found near an abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe late Thursday near the Camino Real highway on the western outskirts of the city. The bodies of a man and a woman and their vehicle were on a road overlooking the highway.

Later, gunmen shot and killed a man and a woman waiting for a green light inside their compact vehicle on Tecnologico Avenue. Police said a female riding in the victims’ vehicle survived the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

Police: Suspect’s brother arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

No arrests were reported in either case. Juarez has recorded 19 homicides just in the first week of April.

