Let’s make sure you’re up to speed ahead of Monday’s Home Opener at Globe Life Field

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers will be hosting the Colorado Rockies in the team’s 50th home opener on Monday, April 11.

To get you prepared for the game, the City of Arlington has done the research and says this is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Tickets

Officials say there are still thousands of tickets left. You can get your tickets by going to texasrangers.com.

First Pitch

Orion Jean will give the ceremonial first pitch. Orion is a sixth-grader at Alma Martinez Intermediate School in Mansfield and was selected Time Magazine’s 2021 Kid of the Year. His philanthropic pursuits include delivering more than 100,000 meals; 500,000 books and thousands of additional toys to children affected by the pandemic.

Texas Toss

Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff will be honored in this year’s Texas Toss. He is remembered for his work in bringing the MLB franchise to Arlington in 1971 when league owners agreed to move the Washington Senators to Arlington.

Vandergriff passed away in 2010. He threw the first pitch at a Texas Rangers’ game in 1972.

Tom Grieve will catch the Texas Toss. He was a member of the Texas Rangers team in 1972.

National Anthem

Tom Vandergriff’s legacy will also be honored in the National Anthem. His daughter Vanessa Vandergriff Watters, who is a professional singer and actress, will sing the National Anthem. She will be accompanied by her sister Vivian Vandergriff and niece Katherine Parker.

The Flag

A large flag will be unfurled in the centerfield by members of the Texas Rangers front office.

More Fun

Joel LaGrone will sing Texas, Our Texas before the Texas Toss. The Texas Tenors will perform God Bless the USA during the seventh inning stretch.

For more information, visit arlingtontx.gov.

