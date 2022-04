LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Continuum of Care was awarded $155 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for projects to help people experiencing homelessness. The funding is for renewal projects that already exist within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, which includes all cities in Los Angeles County with the exception of Glendale, Long Beach and Pasadena. A Continuum of Care is a regional planning body that coordinates housing and homeless services funding for families and individuals in need. “We are grateful to HUD and its Office of Special...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO