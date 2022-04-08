Chocolate Festival returns to Greenbrier County this weekend

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The widely popular Chocolate Festival will be making its return to Lewisburg this Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The annual event has long been a local favorite, and will be held in its 14th iteration this year.

The hours of the festival will be from 11:00am – 4:00pm, with tickets available for purchase the day of the event at the Greenbrier Visitors Center while supplies last.

The main event of the festival will be the Chocolate Tasting Experience, which will feature over 40 different locations which will be offering unique chocolate-themed treats for festival guests. These will include cookies, drinks, and even bacon as a part of an experience that can only be found at the annual festival.

Sweet treats won’t be the only thing the 2022 Chocolate Festival has to offer, however. Among the various events set to take place will be a number of activities sure to bring a smile to the faces of guests of all ages, many of which will be free to kids.

For more information on scheduled activities and ticket sales, visit lewisburgchocolatefestival.com.

A complete list of tastings and activities scheduled for the 2022 Chocolate Festival can be found below,

Festival Activities

9:00am – 5k and 10k HospiceCare Run for Chocolate – Day-of registration begins 7am at Courthouse, Start/Finish location: The Courthouse

10:00am – 4:00pm – Complimentary Candyland Souvenir Photos (Located at Sheena Pendley Design & Photography, 846 N Court St) – Cost: Free

11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm – Live music from the Thomas Taylor Band (Located in the Greenspace, or in the GVT Lobby in the event of inclement weather conditions) – Cost: Free

11:00am – 4:00pm – Chocolate Themed Photos by Neu Moon Photo Bus (Located at Court Street) *Weather depended – Cost: Not listed

11:00am – Children’s Story Telling (Located inside Love Child at 933 Washington Street West) – Cost: Free – Sponsored by Love Child

11:45am and 1:45pm – el Gleno Grande (The Horse Guy) – el Gleno Grande has been touring the planet on his noble steed, Sigfrido since 1989. Performing at festivals, in theaters, casinos, in tents, on ships, street corners, most anywhere people gather to laugh.

Located at the intersection of Washington Street and Court Street – Cost: Free

12:00pm, 3:00pm – Pastry Demo by Chef Jean Francois (Located at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center) – Cost: Free

12:00pm, 2:00pm – Greenbrier Valley Theater Showing of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971 – Rated G) Sponsored by Greenbrier Home Inspections and People’s Bank – Cost: Free

12:00pm – 2:00pm – Live music from the Vince Lewis Sextet (Located in the Greenspace, or in the GVT Lobby in the event of inclement weather conditions – Cost: Free

12:30pm, 1:15pm – Live Music from the Greenbrier Academy for Girls (Located on the outside steps of Carnegie Hall – Cost: Free

2:00pm – Pastry Demo by Lisa Carter of Blue Moon Bagels WV – Chocolate Gluten Free Cupcakes with Strawberry Buttercream and chocolate Ganache (Located at Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center) – Cost: Free

2:45pm – Live Dance Performance by Valley Dance Studio (Located at Hill & Holler) – Cost: Free

3:00pm – Easter Egg Hunt Sponsored by Hill & Holler (Located at Hill & Holler) – Cost: Free

Festival Tastings

A New Chapter Bookstore – Assortment of Bellafina Truffles Made with Fine Chocolate, Fresh Cream, Nuts, Fruit Liqueurs

Amy’s Market – Chocolate Pavlova Meringues with Chocolate Cream and Berries

Aggies + Vest – Asher’s Coconut Bunny Tails and Like-a-Lamb Tiger Butter Fudge, AND Albanese Peanut-Filled Chocolate Eggs

Americana Thrift – Ancho Chili Chocolate Cookies AND La Petit Tarte au Chocolat

Bella The Corner Gourmet – Cone Full of a Variety of Kopper’s Chocolate Malted Milk Balls

Better Homes & Gardnes Real Estate Central – The Peanut Shoppe Double Dipped Chocolate Peanuts

Blackwell’s Catering – Warm Chocolate Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Sauce AND Gluten Free Babycakes

Bodies in Motion – Oreo Balls

Briergarten – Chocolate Covered Bacon AND German Chocolate Cake Balls

Carnegie Hall Inc. – Half Dipped Cookies, Chocolate Ginger Pot de Crème, Guinness Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Frosting, AND Chocolate Covered Frozen Banana by the West Virginia Renaissance Festival

Cat & Kate – Pocket Coffee – Chocolate Bite with an Italian Espresso-Filled Center

Corn + Flour – Chocolate Avalanche Cookies

Davis Stuart – Coffee Bean Chocolate Bark

Edith’s Health and Specialty Store – Dark Chocolate Covered Coconut Bites

Fathom Realty – Dark, Milk, AND Amaretto Chocolate Pecan Clusters

Food & Friends – Triple Chocolate-Pecan Bread Pudding Topped with Chocolate Sauce & Chocolate Shavings

Foxfire Realty – Grist Real Estate Associates with The Hanna Farmstead Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau – Dark Chocolate Flakes from Kevbot Chocolate: Greenbrier Valley Blend and Nutmeg Blend AND Jean Francois Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Truffles from The Greenbrier Resort

Greenbrier Historical Society’s North House Museum – Double Chocolate Muffins by The Hub/Highrocks

Greenbrier Real Estate Service – Solid Chocolate Houses

Harmony Ridge Gallery – White Chocolate Candy Bar with Blueberry Shortbread, Lemon Lavender Nougat, and Red Berry Caramel AND Chocolate Candy Bar with Shortbread, Rosemary Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Marshmallow and Milk Chocolate Ganache by The Greenbrier Sporting Club

Hill & Holler Pizza – Chocolate Stout

KevBot Chocolates – Dark Chocolate Flakes, Half Nutmeg Flavor

Lewisburg Surf Shop – Lewisburg Surf Shop Organic Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt Squares from the Appalachian Chocolate Co.

Little Black Box – Blue Ridge Fudge Lady’s Amaretto Fudge Layered with Chocolate Fudge Swirl and Fresh Cream Chocolate Fudge, AND DeFluri’s West Virginia Wine Decadent Chocolate Truffle

Love Child – Chocolate Dipped Butter Pretzels

Mountain Mama – Chocolate Cheesecake Crunch Bites

Manic Espresso – Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans

Patina – Sarris Chocolate 2oz. Bars, 4 Assorted Flavors

Plant’s Etc. – Orange Chocolate Truffles

Robert’s Antiques, Ltd. – Moscato d’ Asti w/ Chocolate Pairings

Serenity Now Outfitters – Sticky Finger Gourmet Apples

Second Look Thrift & More – Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears

Sheena Pendley Design & Photography – Taste of Eggcellence Mini Espresso Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches

Studio Trey – Assorted Chocolates of Varied Origins

The Asylum – Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini Shot AND Chocolate Martini Shot

The Asylum (The Cellar) – Coffee Bean Chocolate Bark by Davis Stuart

The Escape – Posh Manna French Orero Macaroon AND Double Chocolate Macaroon

The French Goat – Chocolate Mousse, Black Cherry Panna Cotta, Pistachio Dust

The Hub/ Highrocks – Mini Chocolate Bagels with Strawberry Cream Cheese

The Livery Tavern – Chocolate Bark AND Dark & White Chocolate with Dried Fruits & Nuts

The Shoe Box – Chocolate Covered Strawberries AND Chocolate Covered Shoestring Stacks

The Wild Bean – Espresso Brownies

Thomas Rose Inn – Chocolatepaper Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

Under the Sign of The Golden Rabbit – Chocolate Truffles

United Way – Chocolate Peanut Cluster

Warner Music School – Chocolate Mousse AND Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans by Manic Espresso

Washington Street Pub – Chocolatepaper Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Truffle AND Smooth Ambler Barrel Aged Chocolate Stout by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company

Wolf Creek Gallery – Milk and Dark Chocolate Sea-Salted Caramels

WV Inspection Co. (at Love Child) – Milk Chocolate Squares

Yarids – Holl’s Chocolate Shoes

J.L. Massie Insurance – Chocolate Sunflower Clusters by Sunset Berry Farm