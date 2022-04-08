ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Chocolate Festival returns to Greenbrier County this weekend

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQ0fv_0f3mx7Gt00

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The widely popular Chocolate Festival will be making its return to Lewisburg this Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The annual event has long been a local favorite, and will be held in its 14th iteration this year.

The hours of the festival will be from 11:00am – 4:00pm, with tickets available for purchase the day of the event at the Greenbrier Visitors Center while supplies last.

The main event of the festival will be the Chocolate Tasting Experience, which will feature over 40 different locations which will be offering unique chocolate-themed treats for festival guests. These will include cookies, drinks, and even bacon as a part of an experience that can only be found at the annual festival.

Sweet treats won’t be the only thing the 2022 Chocolate Festival has to offer, however. Among the various events set to take place will be a number of activities sure to bring a smile to the faces of guests of all ages, many of which will be free to kids.

For more information on scheduled activities and ticket sales, visit lewisburgchocolatefestival.com.

A complete list of tastings and activities scheduled for the 2022 Chocolate Festival can be found below,

Festival Activities

9:00am – 5k and 10k HospiceCare Run for Chocolate – Day-of registration begins 7am at Courthouse, Start/Finish location: The Courthouse

10:00am – 4:00pm – Complimentary Candyland Souvenir Photos (Located at Sheena Pendley Design & Photography, 846 N Court St) – Cost: Free

11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm – Live music from the Thomas Taylor Band (Located in the Greenspace, or in the GVT Lobby in the event of inclement weather conditions) – Cost: Free

11:00am – 4:00pm – Chocolate Themed Photos by Neu Moon Photo Bus (Located at Court Street) *Weather depended – Cost: Not listed

11:00am – Children’s Story Telling (Located inside Love Child at 933 Washington Street West) – Cost: Free – Sponsored by Love Child

11:45am and 1:45pm – el Gleno Grande (The Horse Guy) – el Gleno Grande has been touring the planet on his noble steed, Sigfrido since 1989. Performing at festivals, in theaters, casinos, in tents, on ships, street corners, most anywhere people gather to laugh.

Located at the intersection of Washington Street and Court Street – Cost: Free

12:00pm, 3:00pm – Pastry Demo by Chef Jean Francois (Located at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center) – Cost: Free

12:00pm, 2:00pm – Greenbrier Valley Theater Showing of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971 – Rated G) Sponsored by Greenbrier Home Inspections and People’s Bank – Cost: Free

12:00pm – 2:00pm – Live music from the Vince Lewis Sextet (Located in the Greenspace, or in the GVT Lobby in the event of inclement weather conditions – Cost: Free

12:30pm, 1:15pm – Live Music from the Greenbrier Academy for Girls (Located on the outside steps of Carnegie Hall – Cost: Free

2:00pm – Pastry Demo by Lisa Carter of Blue Moon Bagels WV – Chocolate Gluten Free Cupcakes with Strawberry Buttercream and chocolate Ganache (Located at Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center) – Cost: Free

2:45pm – Live Dance Performance by Valley Dance Studio (Located at Hill & Holler) – Cost: Free

3:00pm – Easter Egg Hunt Sponsored by Hill & Holler (Located at Hill & Holler) – Cost: Free

Festival Tastings

A New Chapter Bookstore – Assortment of Bellafina Truffles Made with Fine Chocolate, Fresh Cream, Nuts, Fruit Liqueurs

Amy’s Market – Chocolate Pavlova Meringues with Chocolate Cream and Berries

Aggies + Vest – Asher’s Coconut Bunny Tails and Like-a-Lamb Tiger Butter Fudge, AND Albanese Peanut-Filled Chocolate Eggs

Americana Thrift – Ancho Chili Chocolate Cookies AND La Petit Tarte au Chocolat

Bella The Corner Gourmet – Cone Full of a Variety of Kopper’s Chocolate Malted Milk Balls

Better Homes & Gardnes Real Estate Central – The Peanut Shoppe Double Dipped Chocolate Peanuts

Blackwell’s Catering – Warm Chocolate Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Sauce AND Gluten Free Babycakes

Bodies in Motion – Oreo Balls

Briergarten – Chocolate Covered Bacon AND German Chocolate Cake Balls

Carnegie Hall Inc. – Half Dipped Cookies, Chocolate Ginger Pot de Crème, Guinness Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Frosting, AND Chocolate Covered Frozen Banana by the West Virginia Renaissance Festival

Cat & Kate – Pocket Coffee – Chocolate Bite with an Italian Espresso-Filled Center

Corn + Flour – Chocolate Avalanche Cookies

Davis Stuart – Coffee Bean Chocolate Bark

Edith’s Health and Specialty Store – Dark Chocolate Covered Coconut Bites

Fathom Realty – Dark, Milk, AND Amaretto Chocolate Pecan Clusters

Food & Friends – Triple Chocolate-Pecan Bread Pudding Topped with Chocolate Sauce & Chocolate Shavings

Foxfire Realty – Grist Real Estate Associates with The Hanna Farmstead Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau – Dark Chocolate Flakes from Kevbot Chocolate: Greenbrier Valley Blend and Nutmeg Blend AND Jean Francois Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Truffles from The Greenbrier Resort

Greenbrier Historical Society’s North House Museum – Double Chocolate Muffins by The Hub/Highrocks

Greenbrier Real Estate Service – Solid Chocolate Houses

Harmony Ridge Gallery – White Chocolate Candy Bar with Blueberry Shortbread, Lemon Lavender Nougat, and Red Berry Caramel AND Chocolate Candy Bar with Shortbread, Rosemary Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Marshmallow and Milk Chocolate Ganache by The Greenbrier Sporting Club

Hill & Holler Pizza – Chocolate Stout

KevBot Chocolates – Dark Chocolate Flakes, Half Nutmeg Flavor

Lewisburg Surf Shop – Lewisburg Surf Shop Organic Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt Squares from the Appalachian Chocolate Co.

Little Black Box – Blue Ridge Fudge Lady’s Amaretto Fudge Layered with Chocolate Fudge Swirl and Fresh Cream Chocolate Fudge, AND DeFluri’s West Virginia Wine Decadent Chocolate Truffle

Love Child – Chocolate Dipped Butter Pretzels

Mountain Mama – Chocolate Cheesecake Crunch Bites

Manic Espresso – Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans

Patina – Sarris Chocolate 2oz. Bars, 4 Assorted Flavors

Plant’s Etc. – Orange Chocolate Truffles

Robert’s Antiques, Ltd. – Moscato d’ Asti w/ Chocolate Pairings

Serenity Now Outfitters – Sticky Finger Gourmet Apples

Second Look Thrift & More – Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears

Sheena Pendley Design & Photography – Taste of Eggcellence Mini Espresso Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches

Studio Trey – Assorted Chocolates of Varied Origins

The Asylum – Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini Shot AND Chocolate Martini Shot

The Asylum (The Cellar) – Coffee Bean Chocolate Bark by Davis Stuart

The Escape – Posh Manna French Orero Macaroon AND Double Chocolate Macaroon

The French Goat – Chocolate Mousse, Black Cherry Panna Cotta, Pistachio Dust

The Hub/ Highrocks – Mini Chocolate Bagels with Strawberry Cream Cheese

The Livery Tavern – Chocolate Bark AND Dark & White Chocolate with Dried Fruits & Nuts

The Shoe Box – Chocolate Covered Strawberries AND Chocolate Covered Shoestring Stacks

The Wild Bean – Espresso Brownies

Thomas Rose Inn – Chocolatepaper Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

Under the Sign of The Golden Rabbit – Chocolate Truffles

United Way – Chocolate Peanut Cluster

Warner Music School – Chocolate Mousse AND Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans by Manic Espresso

Washington Street Pub – Chocolatepaper Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Truffle AND Smooth Ambler Barrel Aged Chocolate Stout by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company

Wolf Creek Gallery – Milk and Dark Chocolate Sea-Salted Caramels

WV Inspection Co. (at Love Child) – Milk Chocolate Squares

Yarids – Holl’s Chocolate Shoes

J.L. Massie Insurance – Chocolate Sunflower Clusters by Sunset Berry Farm

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Schedule announced for 2022 Dogwood Festival

MULLINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dogwood Festival is making its return for 2022, and is bringing along a schedule of events sure to provide a great time for all who might attend. The festival will be spread out over the course of several days, taking place from April 27...
MULLENS, WV
The Repository

Public festivals return in Minerva

MINERVA – Two items missing from the Minerva public festival menu the past two years are returning as the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce relaxes its health restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic. The first of the returning events is the Brick Street Art & Jazz Festival, set for noon...
MINERVA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Society
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
Lewisburg, WV
Society
Lewisburg, WV
Government
WSAZ

Local restaurant plans to close their doors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A restaurant in Huntington has announced they plan to close their doors. According to a post on the Charlie Graingers Facebook page, April 15 will be their final day of operation. Charlie Graingers is located at 300A 8th Street and opened back in 2016. The post, in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WLKY.com

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men — Terry and Michael — had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
AUGUSTA, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native announces bid for State Senate

Eric Hayhurst has formally announced his candidacy for the West Virginia State Senate. Hayhurst is seeking to represent the 2nd Senatorial District which includes all of Wetzel, Tyler, and Doddridge counties and part of Marion, Marshall, and Monongalia counties, respectively. “This campaign is about giving the people of the second district a loud and clear […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Truffle#Gourmet Chocolate#Milk Chocolate#White Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Hospicecare
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival is ready to return.

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival returns for a third year in Mercer County. There is a new headliner this year. The Chuck Mathena Center announced this year’s lineup, a throwback to the 90s and early 2000s. Everclear headlines alongside Fastball and the Nixons. Also playing at the festival is […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
KFDM-TV

Nederland Heritage Festivals returns to SETX

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off Tuesday and organizers are planning plenty of food, rides and entertainment at an event that began in 1973.. The festival runs Tuesday through Sunday. Hours are 4-11 pm Tuesday through Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
NEDERLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Lootpress

Inaugural WV Paranormal Conference coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fans of horror and all things paranormal will be delighted to hear that the very first WV Paranormal Conference will be making its way to Beckley this weekend. From ghosts and psychics to UFOs and Bigfoot, this spook-tacular event promises a chilling time for enthusiasts...
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County

According to a press release from Monongahela National Forest, Natural Resource Specialist Julie Fosbender, a prescribed burn is scheduled in Greenbrier County on March 22. The burns will take place in two separate areas. One consists of 1,119 acres at Peach Orchard, northwest of the Blue Bend Recreation Area. The second is on Lick Mountain and consists of 405 acres West of Neola. Burn areas are closed to the public during burning and potentially several additional days to ensure safety. As with any prescribed burn, there will be smoke in the air. Depending on weather conditions, there is the potential to see the smoke for an extended distance. The post Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County appeared first on The Hinton News.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Annual Fayette County Easter egg hunt rescheduled

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Park has announced its annual Easter Egg Adventure egg hunt. The event will take place at the Fayette County Park and will play host to a number of guests who will partake in Easter egg hunts, sampling of delicious food from local vendors, and even photoshoots with the Easter Bunny himself, who will be making an appearance.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy