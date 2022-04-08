ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jesse Williams' Child Support Payments Drastically Reduced Following 'GA' Exit

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams is getting his monthly child support payments drastically reduced after his income plunged following his exit from the show ... according to new legal documents. The docs, obtained by...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 6

Dee
2d ago

This woman is passed bitter! She wants his head on a platter. If he doesn't have it, he doesn't have it. If she wants more, there is a thing called work. She's showing why he left her.

Reply
11
cap 2
3d ago

Well now she can't have the cookouts every weekend or take her crew on the monthly cruise. A job maybe needed.

Reply
6
Christopher Gilliard
3d ago

It's fair to reduce his payments since he makes less money nowadays.

Reply
10
Related
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aryn Drake Lee
Person
Jesse Williams
Daily Mail

Matthew Lawrence asks judge in divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support to either party ... and says split is result of 'irreconcilable differences'

Actor Matthew Lawrence has asked the judge in his divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support for either party in a response to her February divorce filing. Lawrence, 42, asked in docs filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the court's ability to order spousal support for either party be terminated, and that a prenuptial agreement they agreed to be upheld, People reported Monday after reviewing court docs in the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Fans heartbroken after actress Maggie Fox dies in tragic accident

Maggie Fox, star of Shameless and Coronation Street, has died after a tragic accident, it has been announced. The actress, who was perhaps best-known for her role as Ruth Audsley in the hit soap, was part of a comedy partnership with Sue Ryding, who announced her sad death on Facebook on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TLC Reality Show Couple Officially Divorces

Laura Barron and Tylor Strawmyer, stars of TLC's Unexpected, finalized their divorce this month. The two were married for over three and a half years, having secretly married in July 2018. They are parents to two children. Barron and Strawmyer reached a final settlement on Feb. 9, according to Indiana...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Child Custody#Tmz
HollywoodLife

Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Pregnant With Twins: Report

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is reportedly ready to give her two children a new baby brother and sister!. Congratulations are in order for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon! The reality star and daughter of Mama June is pregnant with twins and expecting a baby boy and a baby girl with her husband Josh Efird, according to TMZ. Pumpkin and Josh already share 4-year-old daughter Ella Grace and baby boy Bentley Jameson, who arrived in July, 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams Shares Rare Photo With Estranged Pal DJ Boof After He Was Reportedly Axed From Newly-Canceled Talk Show

Wendy Williams seems to be leaning on old friends following the recent cancellation of her talk show. The TV personality — who originally stepped back from The Wendy Williams Show last year to deal with ongoing health complications — has reportedly been reeling ever since her show was axed last month, and she is now linking up with a former friend who may know what she's going through.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mama June and boyfriend Justin Stroud go ring shopping

Could wedding bells be in the future for Mama June?. The reality star was spotted jewelry shopping with her new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, at a Kay Jewelers Store in the Auburn Mall in Auburn, Ala., this week. June “Mama June” Shannon, 42, and Stroud, 34, appeared to be in great...
AUBURN, AL
Bossip

Real Beef Of Bravo? Kandi Reveals NeNe Leakes Called Her A ‘Coon’ & Says She’s Out If Phaedra #RHOA Reclaims Her Peach

This peach ain’t big enough for the both of them!. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss isn’t known for looking for drama, but it doesn’t have a hard time finding her, especially with some of the show’s most notorious housewives. During a recent appearance on TMZ’s “It’s Tricky” podcast with Raquel Harper on Thursday, Kandi opened up about where she stands with former RHOA castmates Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bye, Block! Kandi Claps Back After Blabbering Baby Dad Alleges Riley’s ‘Just Jealous’ Of His Other Kids

Kandi Burrus and her daughter are offering classy clap backs to Riley’s biological dad after he made disparaging remarks about them. Riley Burruss recently took to TheShadeRoom’s comments section to reply to her father Russell “Block” Spencer whose been absent from her life and who Kandi previously sued for $100K in child support. Her comments came after her protective mom ALSO clapped back at the very chatty dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy