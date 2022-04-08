ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting girl at bus stop can't be charged as an adult

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vM9mu_0f3mu7sa00
BringMeTheNews

The man arrested over the 2016 sexual assault of a 5-year-old will go to court in connection with the attack — but cannot be charged as an adult.

Police said Friday the 19-year-old suspect is responsible for sexually assaulting a girl while she was at a St. Paul bus stop the morning of May 2, 2016. A recent DNA match finally provided a break in the long-running investigation, and the man was taken into custody in Illinois earlier this week.

But because the suspect was 13 years old at the time the sexual assault occurred, he cannot be criminally charged as an adult. Instead, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Friday it filed a delinquency petition against him, comprising one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping.

In a statement, the attorney's office acknowledged the case is "disturbing," but noted that under Minnesota law, children under the age of 14 cannot be charged with a crime.

"As a result, we have filed a delinquency petition and will not be able to pursue adult certification proceedings," the statement explains.

The suspect's age also means the petition and all court proceedings are considered non-public.

He could still be ordered to register as a sex offender, however.

"We are grateful for the diligent work of the Saint Paul Police Department for pursuing every lead, including the DNA evidence that led to this individual," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi in a statement.

"I especially want to call out the work of my staff attorneys who worked closely with police investigators every step of the way and were able to bring forward the delinquency petition to seek accountability to the fullest extent of the law, and closure for our victim and community."

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Choi
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Bus Stop#Crime#Sexual Assault
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kansas City Star

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy