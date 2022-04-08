Study shows important change in B-cells in women with PPD

The A2A receptor regulates how vigorously the innate immune system attacks diseased cells. Researchers at the University of Bonn have now been able to show for the first time how an important inhibitor binds to the receptor. In the future, the results will facilitate the targeted search for molecules that give the innate immune system more punch. These could for instance be used in the fight against cancer, but also against brain diseases such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. The final version of the study has been published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

CANCER ・ 17 DAYS AGO