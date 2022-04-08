Inmate death at Berrien County Jail under investigation

A second inmate in a month has died at the Franklin County jail. An autopsy was being conducted Tuesday after a 42-year-old Othello woman was found dead in her cell in the Pasco jail last week. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is trying to determine why Faviola Valenzuela died on...
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman who was lying on a couch in 2019, according to Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office. On Monday Robert Rodricus Orr pleaded guilty to killing 32-year-old Bernice Williams. On January 29th, 2019, at a home...
An oral surgeon in Maryland has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who suffered a fatal drug overdose in January, say police. On Tuesday morning, Dr. James Ryan, 48, was arrested at his practice in Germantown, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement.
WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in jail after being arrested for reckless, impaired driving according to deputies. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Alamance County deputies received a BOLO for a reckless driver who had been involved in a traffic accident in Chapel Hill and had run over multiple mailboxes. Deputies located the […]
KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Jurors found a Greenwood man guilty of molesting an 8-year-old child. Richard Huffman, 53, faced a single count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon. Huffman initially faced a Level 1 felony. However, prosecutors realized there had […]
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man was hurt in Cass County after police say he was struck by a deer while riding a motorcycle. Officers were called just after 11 p.m. on Monday night to Union Road just north of Calvin Hill Street in Calvin Township. Police say a...
Deputy Ryan Riggs was in the area of Wise Road and US 40. Deputy Riggs observed a silver Dodge Stratus commit several traffic violations. Deputy Riggs conducted a traffic stop. Nearby Sgt. Larry Kuhn along with his K9 partner Jessie arrived to assist.
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
