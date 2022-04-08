ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vy59p_0f3msGoI00
Financial Markets Wall Street In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Michael Capolino, right center, works on the floor, Friday, April 8, 2022. Treasury yields continued rising as traders get accustomed to the Federal Reserve's ongoing policy pivot to fighting inflation instead of stimulating the economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (Courtney Crow)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street closed its first losing week in the last four with an up-and-down Friday, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to tighten the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation.

Big tech stocks once again led the market lower, and the S&P 500 fell 11.93 points, or 0.3%, to 4,488.28 after wobbling much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55, or 0.4%, to 34,721.12. The weakness for tech stocks, meanwhile, dragged the Nasdaq composite down 186.30, or 1.3%, to 13,711.00.

For the week, the S&P 500 lost 1.3%. Stocks have slumped as the Federal Reserve swings more aggressively toward fighting inflation by raising short-term interest rates and making other moves. It's a sharp reversal from keeping rates at record lows to stimulate the economy and carry it through the pandemic.

Investors learned this week that the Fed may hike short-term rates by double the usual amount at several upcoming meetings, and that it came close to doing so last month. The last time that happened was in 2000. The Fed also indicated in the minutes from its last meeting that it's likely to shrink its massive stockpile of bonds by up to $95 billion monthly, starting as soon as next month.

Altogether, the moves should make it more expensive for U.S. households and businesses to borrow, which in turn would slow the economy and hopefully halt the hottest inflation in 40 years.

Higher rates hurt all kinds of investments, particularly the stocks seen as the most expensive. That’s because higher rates mean better returns for owning relatively safe bonds, which makes investors less willing to pay higher prices for riskier assets like stocks.

That’s why big technology and other high-growth stocks have led the market lower recently. Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla were among the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 Friday, and each dropped at least 2%.

Worries are also rising about the strength of the economy. With the Federal Reserve set to raise rates so aggressively, the fear is it will squeeze the brakes too hard or too quickly and force the economy into a recession. While that’s not the consensus on Wall Street, economists at Deutsche Bank earlier this week said they project a U.S. recession by late next year.

The war in Ukraine has made things more uncertain by threatening to worsen inflation and damage the global economy. Prices for oil, gas and food have been particularly volatile since Russia invaded the country.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.23 to settle at $98.26 on Friday. It has swung wildly in recent weeks and briefly topped $130 last month. Brent crude, the international standard, added $2.20 to settle at $102.78 per barrel.

Much of the market’s focus has been on the bond market, where expectations for a more aggressive Fed have sent yields to their highest levels in three years. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.71% from 2.65% late Thursday. It was at just 1.51% at the start of the year.

It could be set to rise further as the Fed not only halts but reverses its program to buy trillions of dollars of bonds.

The bond buying helped prices for stocks and other financial assets to soar and markets to stay relatively calm, Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a recent BofA Global Research report.

Now the Fed is less than a month away from reversing that, which “by design will be negative” for financial assets, Hartnett said. He said it should lead to higher bond yields and higher volatility in markets.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to squeeze the economy around the world, particularly in China. Shanghai residents face severe restrictions on movement and activities because of a surge in infections, with economic effects rippling around the world.

ACM Research, a supplier of equipment for the semiconductor industry that has operations in Shanghai, said the restrictions will cause a significant hit to its revenue. Its stock fell 6.1%.

A jump in COVID-19 cases is also behind airline disruptions in Europe. Two major airlines, British Airways and easyJet, canceled about 100 flights Wednesday. The industry is suffering from staff shortages because of the virus.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street and bond yields rose again Monday as investors look ahead to the upcoming company earnings reporting season and what it will reveal about the impact inflation is having on corporate profits. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, adding to its...
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open lower, led by more weakness in tech companies

Stocks are opening lower again on Wall Street as the market extends a losing streak from last week. The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in the early going Monday. Technology companies were again doing worse than the rest of the market. That pulled the Nasdaq down 1.5%. Both indexes fell last week for the first time in four weeks. Twitter was in focus after mercurial Tesla billionaire Elon Musk said he wouldn’t be joining the company’s board after all. Musk recently became the company’s biggest shareholder and is now free to increase his stake.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

North Macedonia: Teachers strike as power, food prices soar

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — State kindergarten and primary school teachers in North Macedonia began an open-ended strike Monday, seeking substantial pay rises amid a cost of living crisis. The teachers' union is pressing the government for annual salary increases over the next two years which would...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with a focus on how Russia’s war in Ukraine has destabilized the food supply in parts of the world and about the clear distance between the U.S. and India on whether Russia should be punished for the invasion.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Wall Street#Short Term Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Fed
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2021 revealed

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has reclaimed the top spot as the busiest airport in the world, according to a report released Monday by Airports Council International. The preliminary data for 2021 include passenger traffic, cargo volumes, and aircraft movement, according to ACI. Total global air passengers in 2021 are estimated...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden urges Modi not to step up Indian use of Russian oil

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden asked India's Narendra Modi on Monday not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the U.S. and other nations try to cut off Moscow's energy income following the invasion of Ukraine. The Indian prime minister made no public commitment to refrain from Russian oil, a source of tension with the U.S.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Frontier CEO talks about airline merger, travel outlook

DALLAS — (AP) — Barry Biffle is juggling his day job as CEO of Frontier Airlines while also working to save a proposed merger with Spirit Airlines that would create the nation's fifth-biggest carrier by some measures. This figures to be a bounce-back year for airlines like Frontier...
INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
60K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy