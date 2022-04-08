ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Panel asks for court hearing on report critical of LASD’s handling of jails

By City News Service
theavtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel monitoring the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s operation of the jail system is asking for a federal court hearing to discuss deputy use-of-force and other issues noted in a recent report critical of how the department is handling such incidents, the ACLU Foundation of Southern California announced...

theavtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Civilian Oversight Panel Investigating Alleged LASD Deputy Gangs

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission (COC) said it is launching an investigation over alleged gang activity within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). On Thursday, Commission Chair Sean Kennedy said the alleged LASD deputy gangs have “plagued” L.A. County for decades and the panel will...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Baca
KTLA

2 men arrested with ‘enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people’: OCDA

In what’s being described as the largest Orange County drug bust in 16 years, two Buena Park residents were arrested last month after authorities recovered “enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people,” authorities announced Wednesday. About 821 pounds of methamphetamine, 190 pounds of cocaine and 21 pounds of fentanyl pills were recovered after Buena Park […]
BUENA PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Alleged illegal gambling facility is shut down in Rialto; several arrests are made

A location in Rialto which was allegedly being used as an illegal gambling facility was shut down and several arrests were made, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers from the Rialto Street Crime Attack Team and San Bernardino County Probation Department served a search warrant in the 200 block of S. Olive Avenue, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 7.
RIALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd#Prison#Court Hearing#Socal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU

Comments / 0

Community Policy