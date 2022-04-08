Trust Me, To-Go Drinks Will Solve Everything

Five hundred miles of protected bike lanes, 500 miles of dedicated bus lanes plus 40 miles of car-free bus routes like the 14th Street Busway, and 38 million square feet — the equivalent of Central Park — carved out of streets and sidewalks citywide for mini-parks and -plazas. The City Council wants $3.1 billion to fund these transformations by beefing up the existing streets plan with an “unprecedented” scope. That kind of budget is enough to make a London- or Paris-level dent in congestion, and is exactly what those taking our current climate emergency seriously have already called for. (This week’s IPCC report recommended expanding walking and biking in cities as a top priority for quickly reducing carbon emissions.) It will also, crucially, offer New Yorkers the rarest of gifts: time. MTA’s buses are routinely deemed the slowest in the nation, meaning the average New Yorker loses about 133 hours each year to traffic congestion. Citi Bike trips are faster and cheaper than taxi trips, but cyclist deaths are the highest they’ve been in nearly a decade. Speeding up those buses and making biking more safe will take more cars off the road, offering the city a real shot to give people precious hours of their day back.

