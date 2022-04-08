ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showing Support! Everything the Kardashian-Jenner Family Has Said About Kim and Pete Davidson

Unwavering support! The Kardashian-Jenner family has nothing but amazing things to say about Kim Kardashian 's ongoing romance with Pete Davidson — including the SKIMS founder herself.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kim told news anchor Robin Roberts during The Kardashians: An ABC News Special in April 2022 of her relationship. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content . And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Cute! Kim Kardashian, BF Pete Davidson's Sweet Quotes About Each Other

Kim's romance with the Saturday Night Live star marks her first public relationship since she filed for divorce from Kanye “Ye” West — with whom she shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — in February 2021. The businesswoman and funnyman got together following her SNL hosting gig in October 2021.

At first, fans weren't sure what to make of their apparent fling, but now, it's clear that they're really giving love a chance. Kim, for one, told Variety in March 2022 that Pete has "not" yet filmed for their Hulu show The Kardashians .

“I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she explained. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

That being said, questions about “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” would be answered on the show. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," Kim added.

Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution Since Dating Pete Davidson: Comfy to Edgy

While Pete stays under the radar for the most part he's also spoken publicly of their relationship, even referring to Kim as his "girlfriend" during an interview ahead of the Super Bowl in February 2022. That same month, he addressed curious fans while speaking at the University of Rochester’s Winterfest.

“This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy," the King of Staten Island actor shared. " But it’s going great , and we are very happy."

Kim and Pete aren't the only ones who've talked about their relationship. Scroll through our gallery to read the Kardashian-Jenner family's most supportive quotes.

