All Smiles! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Were Spotted Enjoying a Meal in Greece With Her Family

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

A family affair! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White enjoyed a day out in Greece on Thursday, April 7, and were accompanied by The Vampire Diaries star’s parents, Michaela and Kamen.

The two were spotted interlocking arms and holding hands while walking to Tribeca, a local café in Thessaloniki, Greece. The group seemed to enjoy eachothers company as there were smiles all around the table. TBH .. an outing with these two guarantees a good laugh or two .

The Olympic gold medalist snowboarder is active on TikTok and shares funny moments between himself and his leading lady. A fan commented on his February 23 TikTok asking if he was going to visit Nina, 33, in Europe while she films her new movie.

Shaun, 35, responded to the comment on April 7 with a TikTok showing a plate of pasta and a view of the ocean before revealing that he was, in fact, with her. The two smiled at the camera and blew air kisses before divulging into their food.

Nina is currently filming an upcoming action-thriller, The Bricklayer, that started production in March. The actress will costar in the film with The Dark Knight actor Aaron Eckhart.

The pair has demanding jobs, although Shaun just retired after the 2022 Olympics , but they jet-set and support one another by physically being there for big career moments.

“ I couldn’t be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20+ years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily,” Nina captioned a heartfelt February 11 Instagram tribute to Shaun after his last Olympic ride.

“You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time [wink emoji].”

Shaun and the Love Hard actress started dating in April 2020 , after sparking romance rumors months before, and went Instagram official the following month.

In October 2021, the Air and Style owner opened up to Us Weekly how he and Nina manage to see each other through their busy schedules. “W e have a nice little system of how to stay in touch. Plane tickets are pretty much booked for any opportunity that we can go see one another,” he revealed.

“Anything that happens in between [the holidays], then I’ll jet over and see her. You just make it work.”

Scroll through the photos below to see Nina and Shaun's outing in Greece!

Life and Style Weekly

