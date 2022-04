SEATTLE — Authorities are investigating what led up to a shooting Monday evening that sent a man to the hospital. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Rainier Avenue South for reports of a shooting around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. Police said the 34-year-old victim with gunshot wounds was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 27 DAYS AGO