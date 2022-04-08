Sporcle Friday: Opening Day third basemen

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO