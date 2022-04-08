ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sporcle Friday: Opening Day third basemen

By Max Rieper
Royals Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on Opening Day is quite an honor, and the hot corner in...

www.royalsreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Joey Votto Had MLB Fans Laughing On Opening Day

Joey Votto‘s sense of humor was on full display last night as the Cincinnati Reds opened up their season on the road against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. As the Reds led the Braves 3-1 at Truist Park in the bottom of the fourth inning, the announcers...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Clemson Insider

Beer Bomb on Opening Day

Former Tigers Seth Beer won't forget opening day 2022. Beer hit a game-winning, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the San Diego (...)
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporcle#Third Base#Royals#Gold Glovers#The Royals On Opening Day
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Crawford extends impressive Opening Day start streak at shortstop

When Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson and Logan Webb take the field this afternoon, they'll become the first trio of Bay Area natives to start for the Giants since Oakland's Von Joshua, San Francisco's Ken Reitz and Alameda's Chris Speier in 1976. It'll be a long-awaited moment for Pederson, who grew...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy