A Russian brigade commander fighting in Ukraine has been run down by his own troops, according to Western officials.Yuri Medvedev, commanding the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately targeted due to anger at the number of casualties his unit experienced.An initial report by officials said Colonel Medvedev had been “killed”, but this was later restated amid suggestions he had suffered leg injuries and been evacuated to Belarus. One official said the attack “gives an insight into some of the challenges that Russian forces are having”.Colonel Medvedev was allegedly run down after Russian soldiers’ morale plummeted...

MILITARY ・ 17 DAYS AGO