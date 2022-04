Hong Kong homeowners have a larger footprint in London than any other international group, according to a report Wednesday from Benham and Reeves. Hong Kong nationals have the most homes registered to foreign addresses in the city’s 17 boroughs, according to the report from the London-based agency. Its analysis examined the total number of residences registered to owners with out-of-country addresses and then broke down the data by nationality.

REAL ESTATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO