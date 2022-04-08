ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford bought two LA homes from Drake for $11 million

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Life is good for Matthew Stafford right now. The quarterback was traded from the Lions to the Rams, delivered a Super Bowl ring in his first season and cashed in with a four-year, $160 million contract extension this offseason – a well-earned raise after shining in Year 1 with the Rams.

And now, he’s bought two neighboring homes from superstar artist Drake. The Wall Street Journal reports that Stafford purchased the two houses for a total of $11 million, well over the $7.4 million asking price.

The homes are in Hidden Hills and are two of the three properties Drake owned in that area. The third one, which is the biggest of the three and nicknamed the Yolo estate, is still on the market for $14.8 million; Stafford purchased the two cheaper homes.

According to the WSJ, one home is 3,600 square feet and has five bedrooms, with an 800-square-foot guesthouse. That house was listed for $4.5 million. The other home is 2,400 square feet, has three bedrooms and was listed for $2.9 million.

Drake originally bought the two homes for a total of $7.35 million in 2015 and 2018, and the Yolo estate was purchased for $7.7 million in 2012.

