Sony is set to host another State of Play event on March 17 (that's tomorrow), with this showcase dedicated solely to the upcoming Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy. This is the second State of Play stream Sony has hosted in March 2022, with the last taking place on March 9 and focusing primarily on games from Japanese publishers. But this is a special edition of State of Play, with a sole focus on revealing details on Hogwarts Legacy, including gameplay and insights from developer Avalanche Software for the first time - and hopefully a release date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 DAYS AGO