Texas A&M Corpus Christi and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health are teaming up to host Day of the Woman. The event will feature several guest speakers, including Leanne Young , PH.D., a cognitive neuroscientist and Dr. Stephanie Moses , PH.D., a practicing clinical psychologist. Dr. Young will focus on optimizing your brain and Dr. Moses will highlight important skills for giving your mental health a tune-up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO