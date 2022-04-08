Beloit NCKTC to gain PN and RN programs

DECATUR – Brianne Wren has wanted to be a nurse since she was a child. Now a senior at Millikin University, Wren will graduate with a bachelor of science in nursing and wants to be an emergency room nurse. “What actually got me into wanting to be a nurse...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local college is adding a new program with the hopes of benefiting the local community. Valley College graduates thousands of students into the health care field every year. Now, officials with the college told 59News they are adding a Registered Nurse program. Students who sign up for the RN Program […]
BELOIT - Beginning Thursday, March 17, schools within the School District of Beloit will be mask optional. The decision to no longer require masks for those in school buildings is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and from the Rock County Health Department, according to a news release issued by the school district.
BELOIT—The Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College is featuring a photo exhibit titled Donna Ferrato: Feminist Generations, which will be on display at the museum an virtually until March 18. As part of the observance of March being National Women’s History Month, this exhibition provides a lens through...
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – Community members gathered at Features in West Salem to raise money for Holmen students and athletes with differing abilities. Money goes towards Project L.I.V.E. and Holmen High School’s adapted sports league. “Funds are extremely important, we wanna make sure that we have the necessary resources to get the tools and experiences and anything that the...
Comments / 0