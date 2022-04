Dennis Ivan Prichard, 77, of Longmont, Colo., formerly of Warren, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Longmont, after a challenging eight-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Dennis was born on Sept. 12, 1944, in Warren, Pa., the son of Camille Theodore “Ted” Prichard and Margaret Ebbert Prichard. He graduated from Warren High School in 1962, where he was active in marching band and orchestra. Dennis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Otterbein University as well as a Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

