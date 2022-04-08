ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

St. John’ s boys place second in host track Invitational

beloitcall.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT – The St. John’s High School track team was host to...

www.beloitcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Area teams compete at Wausau West Boys Warrior Track and Field Invite

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West, Wausau West and Newman Catholic competed at the Wausau West Boys Warrior Track and Field Invite. In the long jump, Wausau West boasted the three furthest jumps, with Carter Amerson jumping 20 feet and ten inches for the win. In the 55-meter hurdles, Wausau...
WAUSAU, WI
News Channel Nebraska

987 The Big Boy host St. Paddy's event to raise money for Plains West CASA

SIDNEY, NE -- 987 The Big Boy St. Patrick's Day event raises money for Plains West CASA. A Panhandle radio station used St. Patrick's Day to raise funds for a local organization. Plains West CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. CASA are community volunteers who represent the...
SIDNEY, NE
FOX 21 Online

Registration Open for 8U/Mite Girls Summer Skills Clinic

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is now open for a special 8U girls summer skills clinic hosted by the Duluth Girls Hockey Association. The camp is free and open for girls eight years old and under with no hockey experience required. “I’m a firm believer that it’s never too late...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennington, KS
City
Osborne, KS
Beloit, KS
Education
City
Smith Center, KS
City
Beloit, KS
Beloit, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy