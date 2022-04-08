St. John’ s boys place second in host track Invitational

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West, Wausau West and Newman Catholic competed at the Wausau West Boys Warrior Track and Field Invite. In the long jump, Wausau West boasted the three furthest jumps, with Carter Amerson jumping 20 feet and ten inches for the win. In the 55-meter hurdles, Wausau...
SIDNEY, NE -- 987 The Big Boy St. Patrick's Day event raises money for Plains West CASA. A Panhandle radio station used St. Patrick's Day to raise funds for a local organization. Plains West CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. CASA are community volunteers who represent the...
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Jen Reiners received the Northwest Region 4 Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year honor from the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Reiners said she learned about her award Wednesday morning when one of her teaching colleagues congratulated her. Reiners is a member of...
DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is now open for a special 8U girls summer skills clinic hosted by the Duluth Girls Hockey Association. The camp is free and open for girls eight years old and under with no hockey experience required. “I’m a firm believer that it’s never too late...
HURON — Watertown posted wins over Eastern South Dakota Conference foes Pierre 5-4 and Huron 8-1 in a high school boys tennis quadrangular on Saturday. The Arrows (3-2 overall) also fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln 9-0. “We had a real good day with a nice win against an experienced...
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team on Saturday received its championship rings for its NCAA title last fall. The Blugolds were honored at a ceremony at the McPhee Center, where they received the jewelry they earned last November in St. Louis. Eau Claire earned its first national championship in volleyball by...
Comments / 0