AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- It was a scene in southeast Aurora that soon could be disappearing, mobile vaccination clinics in parking lots giving out COVID-19 vaccinations. For the past year The Southlands shopping area has been more than a shopping destination for the Smoky Hill area, it’s also been a popular place to get a COVID vaccination if you needed one. (credit: CBS) “They have really escalated the number of people that have come to the clinics. They’ve been really busy here,” said Senior Director of Marketing Joyce Rocha. Saturday was a different story. Only a handful of people came out for state sponsored vaccinations....

AURORA, CO ・ 21 DAYS AGO