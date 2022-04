The Tiger Trail has eight more members. And Auburn has eight more ways to celebrate the legends of the past. A crowd of more than 100 gathered inside Neville Arena on Friday evening to welcome eight former Auburn University Tigers to the local version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Tiger Trail places engraved stones honoring former athletics greats in the sidewalk of downtown Auburn in a joint effort by the city and the university.

