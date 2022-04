Each year the week before Easter we find ourselves perched, if you will, on the Mount of Olives looking toward the Holy City of Jerusalem, trying to imagine the view in Jesus day. More than 2000 years have passed but the view is still there. Oh, generations have come and gone, a modern city rises around temple mount where Herod’s Temple once stood, but it’s still there… the Holy city. Luke captures the moment best I think, “When He had said this, He went on ahead, going up to Jerusalem… “(from Jericho headed westward, from a depth of 1412 ft. below sea level… the lowest place on earth… headed literally up… to 2,532 ft. above sea level to Jerusalem)

