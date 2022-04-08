ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Judge disallows doctor’s testimony about nature of Dabate’s injuries

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2QMt_0f3mdTMW00
Richard Dabate outside Vernon Superior Court. Matthew P. Knox

VERNON — The judge presiding over the trial of Richard Dabate ruled Friday that part of the testimony from an emergency department physician must be stricken from the record.

In particular, the judge ruled that the jury will be instructed to disregard a statement made by Hartford Hospital doctor Charles Johndrow that the injuries Dabate suffered the day his wife was killed in their Ellington home were consistent with self inflicted wounds.

Judge Corinne Klatt said the rest of Johndro’s testimony could stay, although Dabate’s lawyers had asked that the whole testimony be thrown out.

When Johndro took the stand Wednesday, he testified that his assessment of Dabate’s wounds was a “clinical impression,” based on their superficial nature and their location on the front of Dabate’s body.

Johndro didn’t mention his impression in any hospital records, but said he told the prosecutor during a meeting in recent months.

Klatt said that because the prosecution knew what Johndro was going to say, it was required to disclose it to the defense. The state’s failure to do so was an “absolute violation,” she said.

Her decision about how to respond was based on why the disclosure wasn’t made and how prejudicial it was to the defense.

“This particular piece of evidence was harmful,” Klatt said.

If the defense had been notified about Johndro’s testimony before, it could have found an expert witness of its own to testify, or at least been more prepared to cross-examine the doctor, said Klatt.

Giving the defense time to find an expert would be an option, if it wouldn’t delay what is already expected to be a lengthy trial, she said.

Klatt said she will make her instructions to the jury on Monday. The jury will still be able to consider the rest of Johndro’s statements from when he supervised Dabate’s care. He described Dabate’s overall injuries as mild to moderate, and the cuts on his legs and chest as “very superficial.”

Klatt made her decision following arguments from defense lawyer Trent LaLima and prosecutor Matthew Gedansky.

Afterward, the jury was brought into the courtroom and Gedansky continued playing a recording of the interview that state police had with Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015, the day his wife, Connie, was killed. The jury will continue listening to the approximately five-hour-long recording on Monday.

The trial began Tuesday with the state calling state police personnel and other first responders to testify about being dispatched to the Dabate home and what they found in their first minutes at the scene.

Former state police Sgt. Patrick Sweeney explained how he donned a tactical bulletproof vest before entering the home with two other troopers, where they found Dabate lying on the kitchen floor, a chair resting on his back, and blood smeared on the floor.

Sweeney also described Connie Dabate’s body in the basement. She had been shot and didn’t have a pulse and was cold to the touch, he said.

Proceeding chronologically, on Wednesday Gedansky called a former trooper who entered the home to take photographs. Two EMTs who treated Dabate at the scene were called to the witness stand that day too, and were followed by Johndro.

On Thursday a nurse testified about caring for Dabate once he was moved from the emergency department, and the week concluded with one of two detectives on the stand who conducted an interview with Dabate at the hospital.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with his wife’s death.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife’s murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

Dabate has been free after posting a $1 million bond several days after his arrest.

