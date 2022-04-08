ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Wind and dust set to head to southern Idaho Friday evening

By Geneva Zoltek
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening a Wind Advisory has been issued for areas along I-84 beginning Friday evening at 5 PM in Oregon in Baker County and expiring mid-day in western Magic Valley here in Idaho. What this means is the wind is moving east, first hitting southwest Idaho Friday evening as...

