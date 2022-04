The Boston Red Sox currently do not have an established closer, but one member of their bullpen certainly looked fit for the role Sunday night. Jake Diekman struck out the side in the ninth inning to help seal a much-needed win for the Red Sox over the Yankees in the Bronx. Diekman didn’t just feast on the bottom of New York’s order either. The veteran left-hander punched out Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo to hand the Yankees their first loss of the 2022 season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO