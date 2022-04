A recently conducted poll found that most adult Americans have a negative view of the youth and attribute kids’ faults to a lack of moral foundation. Only 37% believe that today’s children will grow up to make our country a better place. When asked what first comes to mind when they think of today’s teenagers, Americans use adjectives such as rude and irresponsible, while younger children are viewed as lacking discipline and spoiled.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO