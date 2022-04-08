ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning Until 10 AM

By Fred Campagna
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shot of unseasonably cold weather has moved into north Georgia. If you...

www.cbs46.com

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning tonight, more rain Tuesday & Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for tonight; lows will drop near/below freezing. The freeze warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10AM Monday. The freezing temperatures could harm/kill sensitive vegetation, so make sure to keep them covered until10am Monday morning. After tonight, lows will...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy, afternoon rain chance

It'll be a cool and breezy finish to the weekend and while there's still a spotty shower chance this afternoon, most of the day will be dry.Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph will make it feel more like the 40s.Skies turn mostly clear overnight, and it'll be cold for April with temps dropping into the 30s for most.After a chilly start again Monday morning, we rebound nicely to seasonable temps right around 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will give way to more high clouds by evening.A few scattered showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning before skies quickly clear for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s except along the coasts where temps will hang in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
WMAZ

Dusting of snow falls in north Georgia, sleet reported around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Folks in the north Georgia mountains are seeing a flurry of April snow on Saturday, while sleet has been reported as far south as the Atlanta metro. Members of the 11Alive StormTrackers Facebook group (which you can join!) have posted photos and videos of the dusting up in the north Georgia mountains, from places like Hiawassee and Blairsville.
BLAIRSVILLE, GA
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Heard; Jackson; Lumpkin; Murray; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; South Fulton; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise above freezing through midday, therefore the Freeze Warning for north Georgia will be allowed to expire by 11 AM.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: Rain stops, skies clear in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding are being seen across the metro as a storm system moves through Georgia. The skies have cleared in the metro Atlanta area. Wednesday will start with clouds and fog. The sun should burn through the crowds by midday but thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
ATLANTA, GA

